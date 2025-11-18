403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Questions Legitimacy of Palestinian Refugee Flight
(MENAFN) South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola stated on Monday that the recent arrival of a plane carrying Palestinian refugees in Johannesburg last week was a “clearly orchestrated operation” aimed at displacing Palestinians.
Lamola suggested that the flight seemed to form part of a “broader agenda” intended to transfer Palestinians from Palestine to several other nations. Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, he emphasized the wider scope of the initiative.
“It's a clearly orchestrated operation because they are not only being sent to South Africa. There are other countries where such flights have been sent,” Lamola remarked.
He added that the government remained “suspicious” about the circumstances surrounding the plane’s landing, noting that the “issue of concern” was currently under review.
“We do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse out the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank,” he stated, underlining South Africa’s opposition to such movements.
Lamola also mentioned that preliminary information suggested the passengers lacked the necessary permits. However, he stressed that the matter is under investigation and authorities aim to uncover the full facts, with a complete report anticipated.
Last Thursday, South Africa granted a 90-day visa exemption for 153 Palestinians arriving from Kenya seeking asylum, although the individuals had initially been refused entry due to missing travel documents and customary departure stamps in their passports.
Lamola suggested that the flight seemed to form part of a “broader agenda” intended to transfer Palestinians from Palestine to several other nations. Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, he emphasized the wider scope of the initiative.
“It's a clearly orchestrated operation because they are not only being sent to South Africa. There are other countries where such flights have been sent,” Lamola remarked.
He added that the government remained “suspicious” about the circumstances surrounding the plane’s landing, noting that the “issue of concern” was currently under review.
“We do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse out the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank,” he stated, underlining South Africa’s opposition to such movements.
Lamola also mentioned that preliminary information suggested the passengers lacked the necessary permits. However, he stressed that the matter is under investigation and authorities aim to uncover the full facts, with a complete report anticipated.
Last Thursday, South Africa granted a 90-day visa exemption for 153 Palestinians arriving from Kenya seeking asylum, although the individuals had initially been refused entry due to missing travel documents and customary departure stamps in their passports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment