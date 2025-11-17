Russians Begin Cutting Food Expenses, Switching To Fast Food CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Telegram.

"Despite official claims of 'income growth,' the country is seeing a consistent decline in visits to restaurants and bars, alongside rising demand for fast food and ready-made meals from grocery stores," the statement reads.

In particular, from January to October 2025, fast-food orders increased by 7%, while orders in restaurants and bars dropped by 1%. The trend is even more pronounced in Moscow: restaurant attendance fell by 5%, while fast-food demand grew by 3%.

The CCD said that declining real purchasing power, high inflation, rising food and service prices, shrinking retail sales, and expensive loans are forcing Russians to cut back even on food. The shift toward cheaper dining options is another indicator of the systemic weakening of Russia's economy amid the ongoing war and tightening sanctions.

Photo: Alex Volodsky on Pixabay