Syrian FM refutes deal with Israel without territorial withdrawal
(MENAFN) Syria’s foreign minister declared on Sunday that Damascus will not consider entering into a security arrangement with Israel unless Israeli forces pull out entirely from all Syrian areas taken after Dec. 8, 2024.
Speaking during a panel discussion, Asaad al-Shaibani emphasized, “It’s not possible to have a security agreement with Israel while it occupies parts of Syrian soil.” He insisted that any negotiations depend on a full return to pre-escalation lines, stating, “The map should return to what it was on Dec. 7 last year.”
According to general reports, Syrian officials view the restoration of these boundaries as a non-negotiable prerequisite for any future security talks.
