Trump Frustrated with Zelensky for Ignoring New Ukraine Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump publicly expressed frustration Sunday after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky failed to review his latest peace framework aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"I have to say that I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago," Trump told reporters in Washington, DC, on Sunday, without elaborating.
The American president indicated that Russia had accepted the plan while questioning Zelensky's commitment to the initiative. "I'm not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it, but he isn't ready," Trump said.
The US president's remarks followed that Russia was "fine" with the proposal, contrasting sharply with Kiev's apparent hesitation.
Zelensky participated in a phone conversation Saturday with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with sources indicating sharp disagreements emerged over whether Ukraine should cede territorial control to Russia. In a video statement released late Sunday, Zelensky declared Ukraine "deserves a dignified peace," announcing plans for consultations with Kiev's European allies in coming days.
Trump has previously suggested Ukraine might need to pull forces from Donbass to align with Russia's ceasefire conditions. Zelensky, however, has categorically rejected abandoning any territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last week that Russian forces would seize the entirety of Donbass through military action if Ukrainian troops refused evacuation. Moscow has demanded that Kiev acknowledge Russia's expanded borders, including Crimea and the two Donbass republics, while also abandoning NATO membership aspirations and downsizing its armed forces.
