Two-Day Special Meeting Of MP Cabinet To Begin In Khajuraho Today

MENAFN - IANS) Khajuraho, Dec 8 (IANS) Amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle after completion of two years of the government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his Council of Ministers, will hold a two-day special meeting in Khajuraho starting from Monday.

The special meeting is part of a week-long programme to review the progress of the various departments of the state government, and the performance of ministers heading them, which began on December 2.

After reviewing over a dozen departments during the Winter Session of the state Assembly (concluded on December 5), CM Yadav will review the remaining departments during this special meeting in Khajuraho.

Among the key departments that will be reviewed during the Khajuraho meeting are Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Revenue; Urban Development and Housing; Technical Education; Skill Development and Employment; Tribal Affairs; Scheduled Caste Welfare; and Mineral Resources departments.

Chief Minister Yadav has been assessing each minister's achievements over the past two years and accordingly is framing a three-year governance roadmap for their departments.

The Mohan Yadav-headed BJP government in the state is completing its two years in office on December 13.

Four ministerial berths remain vacant in the 35-member cabinet limit -- which is the15 per cent of the 230-member Assembly -- adding to the reshuffle buzz.

The last cabinet reshuffle was held in July when former Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat was inducted as a minister, though he resigned in November after losing a bypoll.

After a series of review meetings, the Chief Minister will also chair a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which important decisions will be taken.

To make the occasion more special, the CM will transfer the December instalment to the bank accounts of more than 1.26 crore Ladli Behnas across the state. He will also interact with the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Yadav will also perform the 'bhoomi poojan' of nine mega projects worth Rs 27,055 lakh, and will inaugurate over 20 completed projects worth Rs 24,010 lakh in Chhatarpur district.

He will also unveil the statues of Maharaja Chhatrasal and 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the district.