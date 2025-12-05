BJP MLA's PA Shot At In Bihar's Muzaffarpur By Bike-Borne Attackers, Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) A Personal Assistant (PA) to a BJP MLA was injured after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, said officials on Friday.

The incident took place in the Maniyari police station area on Thursday night.

The victim, Vinod Das, serves as the PA to Kedar Gupta, the BJP MLA from the Kudhni Assembly constituency.

The attack occurred while he was returning from a wedding ceremony. Bystanders and police reached the spot shortly after the incident, and Das was rushed to a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Das was returning from a wedding in Kaziinda under the Maniyari police station jurisdiction when two motorcycle-borne youths overtook him and suddenly opened fire at him.

Initially, people assumed the youths were racing, but the sound of the gunfire created panic in the area.

Residents reported that Vinod Das had unsuccessfully contested the Mukhiya election from Amark Panchayat in 2021. He previously served as the BJP Mandal President and now works as the PA to MLA Kedar Gupta.

Upon being informed, Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Prabhakar visited the hospital and spoke with Das and his family.

He confirmed that Das is receiving treatment and said the police are conducting a thorough investigation.

Raids have been launched to trace the attackers.

“The case will be solved soon, and the perpetrators will be arrested,” SP Prabhakar assured.

The incident comes against the backdrop of recent statements by state Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who has vowed strict action against criminals and warned offenders to abandon crime or leave Bihar.

Earlier on Wednesday, a BPSC teacher, Shivani Verma, who was travelling from Forbesganj to Kanhaili Senior Secondary School in Narpatganj block in Araria district, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants. The incident occurred near the Kanhaili Shiva Temple, just 100 meters away from her school. Two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle intercepted her and shot at her temple.