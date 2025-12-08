403
Japan Real Wages Contract in October
(MENAFN) Japan's inflation-adjusted wages contracted for the tenth straight month in October, declining 0.7 percent year-over-year as surging living costs continued eroding worker purchasing power, official statistics revealed Monday.
Nominal wages—encompassing base salaries, overtime compensation, and total cash earnings per employee—climbed 2.6 percent annually to reach 300,141 yen (approximately 1,930 U.S. dollars), extending a 46-month upward trajectory, according to Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare data.
Base pay advanced 2.6 percent during October, while overtime compensation—a critical barometer of private-sector economic vitality—increased 1.5 percent during the same period.
The ministry's statistical analysis encompasses roughly 30,000 enterprises nationwide employing five or more workers.
However, nominal wage growth proved insufficient to offset inflationary pressures. The consumer price index excluding imputed rent, which the ministry utilizes to determine real wage metrics, surged 3.4 percent in October, propelled predominantly by escalating food expenses, pushing real wages into negative territory.
Ministry officials projected that year-end bonus distributions would influence November figures "to some extent," though they cautioned that whether real wages achieve positive growth hinges entirely on inflation trends.
The persistent erosion of purchasing power presents mounting challenges for Japanese households, as essential commodity costs continue rising faster than paychecks despite consecutive months of nominal wage increases across the nation's workforce.
