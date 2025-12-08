403
US’s security strategy file aligns with Russia’s vision— Kremlin
(MENAFN) The Kremlin signaled approval of Washington’s newly released national security strategy, saying the document aligns closely with Russia’s own outlook.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian journalist that “the adjustments we're seeing, I'd say, are largely consistent with our vision,” according to excerpts of an interview shared on Sunday. He added that Moscow hopes this development could serve as a “modest guarantee” that both sides can continue working together constructively on efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Peskov also argued that President Donald Trump’s strong standing within US domestic politics gives him room to shape national security policy according to his personal approach. He noted Russia’s approval of the wording in the strategy document, saying it includes statements “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations.”
In comments published earlier by general media sources, Peskov described the new strategy as a “positive step,” adding that Moscow plans to review it thoroughly. He remarked that the document’s tone “certainly contrast[s] with the approaches of previous administrations.”
The Trump administration unveiled its National Security Strategy on Thursday, outlining its foreign policy and defense agenda. Among its priorities, the document identifies negotiating an “expeditious” end to the war between Russia and Ukraine — now more than three and a half years long — as a core US interest.
