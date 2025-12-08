403
UN, UNOWAS denounces overthrow attempt in Benin
(MENAFN) According to general reports, the UN, European Union, and regional organizations strongly condemned the attempted coup in Benin, describing it as a serious threat to national stability and constitutional order.
The UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, expressed “deep concern” over the developments while praising Beninese authorities for swiftly foiling the attempt and regaining control. He extended solidarity to President Patrice Talon, the government, and the citizens of Benin, emphasizing continued efforts to protect civilians and restore calm. UNOWAS reaffirmed its commitment to support Benin in reinforcing peace, democracy, and stability.
The European Union also denounced the plot, calling for “respect for constitutional order and the Constitution” in Benin, according to a spokesperson’s statement.
Regional bodies echoed the condemnation. The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed strong support for the Beninese government in upholding constitutional governance. AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged the plotters to immediately halt “all unlawful actions,” comply with Benin’s Constitution, and return to their barracks, noting that coups threaten democratic progress and regional stability. He reaffirmed the AU’s “zero tolerance stance toward any unconstitutional change of government, regardless of context or justification.”
ECOWAS pledged to assist Benin in defending its Constitution and territorial integrity “in all forms necessary,” including potential deployment of a regional standby force. The bloc also held the coup plotters “both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action,” while praising government and military efforts to restore order.
Reports indicate that a group of soldiers had initially announced on state television that they had deposed President Talon and appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to lead a “Military Committee for Refoundation.” They claimed to suspend the constitution, dissolve state institutions, and close national borders.
However, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou stated that the coup attempt by “a small group of soldiers” had been foiled and urged citizens to continue their daily activities. Later, President Talon addressed the nation, saying the situation was “totally under control” and thanking military personnel who remained “republican and loyal to the country.” He also warned that the plot “will not go unpunished.”
Observers noted that this attempt in Benin follows a recent military coup in Guinea-Bissau in late November, which installed Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional president.
