Baku Hosts Azerbaijangeorgia Media Forum On Public Trust And Information Security
The Azerbaijan–Georgia Media Forum, held in Baku under the theme “The Role of Media in Building Public Trust and Ensuring Information Security,” has officially opened, Azernews reports.
The forum's opening ceremony featured remarks by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The first panel session of the event is dedicated to “Strengthening the Media Ecosystem to Ensure Information Security.”
A second panel session, titled“Joint Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Improve Media Literacy in Society,” is also scheduled to take place as part of the forum's programme.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment