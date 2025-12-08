403
Hakan Fidan Engages in Multiple Meetings at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted a succession of senior-level bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Sunday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Fidan convened with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Qatar’s capital, although no supplementary information was released regarding the substance of their conversation.
He likewise held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Sheibani. As relayed by the sources, Fidan highlighted “December 8 Freedom Day,” offered congratulations to both the Syrian public and his counterpart, and affirmed that Türkiye would persist in backing initiatives aimed at fostering stability, security, and progress throughout Syria.
During their exchange, the ministers examined bilateral as well as regional matters and assessed recent developments tied to the March 10 accord proclaimed by the Syrian presidency.
The agreement proposed integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—dominated by the YPG/PKK terror group—into the state framework, underscoring the nation’s territorial unity and rejecting any separatist ambitions.
Fidan also conducted discussions with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
Their dialogue encompassed regional security concerns in addition to economic and energy-related collaboration, according to diplomatic sources.
Another engagement included a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during the forum, as indicated by a statement from the Foreign Ministry via the Turkish social platform NSosyal.
In a further appointment, Fidan met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide as part of his Doha agenda.
