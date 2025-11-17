Aster Launches Stage 4 Airdrop And $10M Trading Competition To Accelerate Ecosystem Growth

Aster, a decentralized perpetual exchange, is entering a phase of rapid expansion. Following the strong performance of Stage 3, the platform has rolled out the Stage 4 (Harvest) airdrop program and will launch the“Double Harvest” trading competition on November 17 with a total reward pool of $10 million. At the same time, Aster continues to scale its early-asset product Rocket Launch, expanding the pipeline of new token activities.

These incentive tracks run in parallel, enabling users to earn multiple rewards from the same trading activity, substantially increasing platform engagement and trading depth.

The Stage 4 reward pool represents 1.5% of the total $ASTER supply (approximately 120,000,000 $ASTER tokens), distributed evenly across six weekly Epochs. Running concurrently, the $10 million“Double Harvest” competition features five independent weekly leaderboards, allowing users to earn both airdrop rewards and competition rewards from identical trading behavior.

Rocket Launch Shows Strong Traction, Emerging as a Key Growth Engine

Beyond the airdrop and trading competition, Aster Rocket Launch continues to gain momentum. The product is designed to accelerate early-stage projects by driving liquidity and trading activity. Within its first month, the platform launched 5 new token campaigns, with a cumulative reward pool of more than $3 million.

This highlights the growing market demand for early-stage liquidity and ignition mechanisms. Rocket Launch is quickly becoming a gateway for new projects to attract initial liquidity and users, while simultaneously evolving into a major driver of Aster's broader ecosystem growth.

Advancing Infrastructure: Building an On-Chain Order-Book Layer-1

Alongside short-term incentive programs, Aster is accelerating progress on its long-term infrastructure roadmap. During a recent official AMA, the team revealed active development of a high-performance, optionally private on-chain order-book Layer-1, designed to process order placement, matching, and cancellation directly at the protocol layer.

The goal is to recreate a CEX-like trading experience fully on-chain-combining transparency, self-custody, and privacy with high-speed execution. Internal testing and an initial public testnet are planned for late 2025, with mainnet launch targeted for Q1 2026.

On the product side, Aster will further expand $ASTER's utility over the next two quarters, including staking, governance, fee discounts, VIP tier benefits, airdrop eligibility, and yield-enhanced integrations with DeFi protocols. The platform has also introduced gold and index perpetuals and plans to broaden its lineup of commodities and equity-related instruments, while deepening integrations with Trust Wallet, Safepal, Math Wallet, Lista DAO, and other ecosystem partners.

Expanding Global Presence and Industry Influence

Aster's international visibility also continues to grow. CEO Leonard recently spoke at Binance Campus APAC in Korea, presenting the platform's infrastructure plans to regional industry leaders. Aster is also set to participate in Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai this December, further strengthening its global footprint.

With multi-track incentives, an expanding product ecosystem, and ongoing investment in foundational infrastructure, Aster is shaping a steeper growth curve heading into 2026. The platform is advancing toward a hybrid model built on“on-chain order-book infrastructure + incentive-driven growth”, aiming to secure a larger share of the competitive decentralized trading market and build the next generation of decentralized trading infrastructure and global ecosystem.

About Aster

Aster is a next-generation decentralized exchange offering both Perpetual and Spot trading, designed as a one-stop onchain venue for global crypto traders. It features MEV-free, one-click execution in 1001x Mode. Perpetual Mode adds 24/7 stock Perpetuals, Hidden Orders, and grid trading, available across BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

Its unique edge lies in the ability to use liquid-staking tokens (asBNB) or yield-generating stablecoins (USDF) as collateral, unlocking unparalleled capital efficiency. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

More information is available on the official Aster website or on Aster's X account.