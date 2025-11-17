How Dubai Played A Role In Russian Teenager's Rise In Tennis

As the 2025 WTA season concludes and the year-end rankings are revealed, one of the standout stories belongs to 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who has officially finished the season ranked World No9.

The Russian's breakthrough campaign both marks a defining moment in her career as well as highlighting the pivotal role played by the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – the scene where her journey to the sport's upper echelon ramped up last February.

Recommended For You

Victory in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships saw Andreeva move into the world's top 10 at just 17, making her the youngest player to achieve the feat since Nicole Vaidišová in 2007 and the youngest player ever to win a WTA 1000 title.

Battling through one of the most competitive WTA fields of the year, she defeated higher-ranked opponents – including No2 seed Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals – to claim her first WTA 1000 title. The win saw her become the youngest champion in the women's tournament's 25-year history and the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 event since the format's introduction in 2009.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has long been recognised as an important stop on the WTA calendar for the game's top talents. From Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, and Justine Henin to today's global stars such as Aryna Sabalenka, Świątek, and Coco Gauff, the tournament continues to attract and inspire the world's best.

The 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will once again welcome the sport's biggest stars for two weeks of world-class action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The 26th edition of the women's WTA 1000 event runs from February 15-21 2026, followed by the ATP 500 men's tournament from February 22-28 2026.

Fans can look forward to seeing many of the world's Top 20 players, including reigning Dubai champion Andreeva, alongside Sabalenka, Świątek, Gauff, and many more.