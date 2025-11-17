Fifa World Cup Playoff: UAE Brace For Iraqi Storm In Basra

Having endured the emotional roller coaster of the Asian qualifying rounds for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the UAE now faces its moment of truth on Tuesday.

In the second leg of the fifth-round playoff against hosts Iraq at the 65,000-capacity Basra International Stadium (8 pm UAE Time), Cosmin Olaroiu's men must dig deep into their reserves to keep the nation's World Cup dream alive.

The first leg saw an engrossing battle in Abu Dhabi on November 13, with the UAE coming away with a 1-1 draw against their inspired rivals.

Desperate to end their 35-year wait for a World Cup appearance, The Whites cannot afford to make any mistakes against an Iraqi team which is on a four-match unbeaten run.

The winner of Tuesday's clash will advance to the six-team intercontinental playoff scheduled for March in Mexico, from which the top two sides will earn the last two slots for next year's World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

But the loser on Tuesday will end up with broken hearts and another agonising four-year wait for a World Cup berth.

Intimidating atmosphere

Graham Arnold's Iraq is expecting their home fans at Basra International Stadium to create an intimidating atmosphere for the UAE.

Olaroiu is aware of the challenge his team will face on Tuesday.

“We have to be ready for the storm,” Olaroiu said.“They (Iraq) played against Saudi Arabia at a packed stadium in Jeddah (in the fourth round), and they played against us (in Abu Dhabi in the first leg) with fantastic supporters.

“We have to do the same thing there. We have to believe and go on. We cannot step back. It's part of our job. We cannot play only home games. We have to play away games.

“We have to be able to play in front of a lot of supporters with pressure, with everything. This will make us, game by game, stronger and stronger.”

Counter-attacks will be key

Goalkeeper Khalid Eisa was outstanding in the first leg, making several important saves. He will hold the key to the UAE's hopes as Olaroiu's team will look to pounce on the Iraqi defence with quick counterattacks.

With their roaring supporters behind them, the home team is expected to dominate possession, so the UAE's best chance is on maintaining a good defensive shape and then releasing their front men to launch counterattacks.

A lot will depend on the skills and the stamina of Caio Canedo and Ali Saleh, the two UAE wingers who made a big impact in the second half of the first leg.

“This is what we have to do, and we have to believe. We have to try to perform to the maximum we can,” Olaroiu said.

“I know they (Iraq) are a very good team. They have a lot of experienced players playing in Europe. You can see the confidence in the way they play.

“But this is football. In this game, we need to show how strong we are. This is like a final. This is the game in which you prove yourself.”