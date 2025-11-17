403
South Korea reports new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza
(MENAFN) South Korea on Monday confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in Gyeonggi province, marking the fifth outbreak since September.
The virus was detected at a farm in Hwaseong city, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, which has experienced two previous bird flu cases in the past five years. Authorities said special quarantine inspections will be carried out at roughly 230 layer farms with prior cases, and monitoring of vehicles visiting affected farms will be expanded to curb further spread.
"Recent bird flu outbreaks at poultry farms have been repeatedly confirmed in the southern Gyeonggi region, but with winter migratory birds beginning to arrive in the country and highly pathogenic AI cases being detected across wild birds in six different regions, there is a high risk of additional outbreaks anywhere in the country," said Lee Dong-sik, an Agriculture Ministry official overseeing quarantine policies.
Lee urged poultry workers and related personnel nationwide to remain vigilant and strictly follow quarantine measures.
