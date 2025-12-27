Founder Festival Achieved Remarkable Success, Record Participation: Vice-Chairman Of Organising Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Vice-chairman of Camel Racing Organising Committee Abdullah Al Kuwari has affirmed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels is one of the preeminent festivals in the Arab Gulf region.

He noted the record and unprecedented participation and the outstanding success made despite being the first festivals in this season, alluding this milestone to the boundless support the prudent leadership has been providing to the sport of forebears.

The days-long festival featured a substantial amount of suspense, big surprises and new figures in the vast majority of categories and age groups without exception, whether in terms of camels of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Sheikhs, as well as those of the tribal owners, competed vigorously, with the final day witnessing intense contests for the six golden and silver symbols.

The competition was particularly close, resulting in a diverse array of winners, a healthy phenomenon, without doubt, as the festival had made a meritorious success and record participation, characterised by vigor and spirited competitiveness across all categories and throughout every race, while producing numerous surprises in both the junior and senior divisions, Al Kuwari highlighted.

Al Kuwari further emphasised that this annual record participation is testament to how this kind of sport has been promoted and succeeded after the forefathers had rubbed it off on the people, highlighting the dedication of participating owners in breeding and acquiring the finest camel bloodlines.

He underlined that this move demonstrates the festival's preeminent status within camel racing across the Gulf region, noting that the large-scale participation from owners across the GCC) states this season was particularly remarkable, given its concomitant kickoff with other major festivals in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The organizing committee has been committed to annually hold this flagship event in the region owing to its significance and outstanding participation of various countries, Al Kuwari noted. He stressed that this record presence underscores the officials' foremost attention to back this kind of sport both at home and in various GCC states.

Al Kuwari congratulated all the winners of the golden and silver symbols in the final general races for the Al Hail and Al Zamoul of the tribal owners' camels, noting that the festival achieved remarkable success this season in the substantial increase in participants, as well as the entry of new owners into the camel racing competitions.

He also offered his congratulations to all those who participated in the festival from the opening day throughout its fourteen days, in recognition of what they presented in exceptional technical standards, which contributed to the success of the competitions and the prominence of the event.

Al Kuwari emphasised that everyone present at Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack is a winner, with no losers, particularly as the goal for all participants is the advancement of this sport which had been bequeathed by the forefathers.

This season had featured numerous positive phenomena which confirmed that it was the best seasons, with the doubled number of participants, alongside the upsurge in the number of the public and the fast traffic of purchases and sales, an evidence of the significant economic promotion earned from this prime heritage Gulf sport, Al Kuwari acknowledged.

Al Kuwari further noted the fundamental roles of Qatari and Gulf media, along with social media platforms in broadcasting and covering this festival in an outstanding and professional manner.

He wished Godspeed for all camel owners in the upcoming contests, whether in local remaining competitions this season or throughout the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Festival on HH the Father Amir's Sword, the Annual Purebred Arabian Camel Festival on HH the Amir's Sword, or the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Challenge Festival.

Director of the Camel Racing Organizing Committee Mubarak Badi Al Nuaimi highlighted to QNA that the final races had been superb and reflected the image of intense competition throughout all categories and heats.

The final races witnessed intense competition for the golden and silver symbols, with extremely close levels underscoring the strength of the rivalry, he noted.

Al Nuaimi underlined that Qatari camels claimed 11 of the 28 symbols throughout the festival, highlighting the shared success among owners in Qatar and the GCC states. The Golden Sword, he notes, was won by a margin of just 23 hundredths of a second, reflecting the remarkable competitiveness of the event.

Finally, Al Nuaimi extended gratitude to all winners noting the participants' adherence to all regulated instructions and rules. He likewise thanked every single individual who contributed to this time-honored event.