Poland Scrambles Fighter Jets Over Russian Attack On Ukraine

“Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking targets on the territory of Ukraine, military aviation has begun operating in Polish airspace. In accordance with established procedures, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has mobilized the necessary forces and assets. Fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on alert,” the statement said.

It is noted that the measures taken are preventive in nature and aimed at safeguarding and protecting Polish airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to zones under threat.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces emphasized that it is monitoring the situation and that subordinate forces and assets remain fully ready for an immediate response.

Later, the Operational Command reported the completion of the military aviation operation in the country's airspace.

