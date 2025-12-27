Enemy Attacks Odesa Again, Fire Breaks Out In Two-Story Residential Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper stated this on Telegram.

"In the evening, as a result of an enemy attack, the residential sector in Odesa's Prymorskyi district was hit. A strike drone hit the roof of a two-story residential building, causing a fire," the post says.

Information on possible casualties is being clarified.

Relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian attacks leave two people injured, damage buildings in Dnipropetrovsk region

A coordination headquarters will be deployed at the site, where residents will be able to obtain information and assistance, added the Head of the local Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his post.

As Ukrinform reported, a vessel flying the Slovak flag was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on seaports in the Odesa region.

Illustrative photo