Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Odesa Again, Fire Breaks Out In Two-Story Residential Building

Enemy Attacks Odesa Again, Fire Breaks Out In Two-Story Residential Building


2025-12-27 07:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper stated this on Telegram.

"In the evening, as a result of an enemy attack, the residential sector in Odesa's Prymorskyi district was hit. A strike drone hit the roof of a two-story residential building, causing a fire," the post says.

Information on possible casualties is being clarified.

Relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Read also: Russian attacks leave two people injured, damage buildings in Dnipropetrovsk region

A coordination headquarters will be deployed at the site, where residents will be able to obtain information and assistance, added the Head of the local Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his post.

As Ukrinform reported, a vessel flying the Slovak flag was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on seaports in the Odesa region.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN27122025000193011044ID1110530211



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search