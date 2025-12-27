Our Shared Objective - Just And Lasting Peace - Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, von der Leyen stated this on the social media platform X.

"We have just touched base with several leaders ahead of tomorrow's meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky on peace talks," she wrote.

She welcomed all efforts aimed at achieving "our shared objective - a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

According to von der Leyen, this strengthens Ukraine's security and defense capabilities as an integral part of the security of the entire continent.

"In 2026, the European Commission will continue to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, sustain our support to Ukraine, and work intensely to accompany Ukraine on its path toward EU membership," von der Leyen emphasized.

As reported earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that European and Canadian leaders are convinced that the key issue is the provision of concrete and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Tusk noted that an online conversation among the leaders of Ukraine, Poland, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the leadership of the European Union would take place on Saturday.

On Saturday, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine seeks peace, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the war to continue.