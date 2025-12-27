5.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of Honshu, Japan: GFZ

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted southeast of Honshu, Japan, at 1744 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 29.75 degrees north latitude and 142.30 degrees east longitude. Enditem

