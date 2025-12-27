Canada, Together With Partners, Works To Ensure Just Peace For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in an article on the Canadian government website, following Saturday's talks between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Halifax, as well as a joint phone call with European leaders.

"Through the Coalition of the Willing and other partnerships, Canada is working to secure a just and lasting peace that reunites children with their families, fortifies Ukraine's forces, builds prosperity for the Ukrainian people, and deters Russia from ever again threatening the peace and security of Ukraine or Europe," the statement read.

The document notes that the aid announced to Ukraine on Saturday, amounting to CAD 2.5 billion ($1.8 billion), will enable the IMF to provide our country with an additional $8.4 billion under an extended financing program; will allow Canada's participation in deferring Ukraine's debt servicing in 2025–2026; will include an IBRD loan guarantee to support Ukraine's reconstruction in 2026; and an EBRD loan guarantee to support gas imports and strengthen Ukraine's energy security next year.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canada has provided Ukraine with nearly CAD 22 billion ($16 billion) in assistance, including over CAD 12 billion ($8.8 billion) in direct financial support.

We want peace, while Putin is man of war - Zelensky

In Halifax on Saturday, Carney and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting to discuss recent developments regarding peace negotiations. Carney reaffirmed Canada's full support for Ukraine, according to the statement. Carney recalled that when he "stood with President Zelensky in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day this year, I made clear that Canada will stand with Ukraine throughout this horrific war and when peace finally comes."

"Canada stands with Ukraine, because their cause – freedom, democracy, sovereignty – is our cause," he emphasized.

Earlier in December, Canada allocated CAD 200 million (around $150 million) under NATO's program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced additional economic assistance to Ukraine totaling $1.8 billion.