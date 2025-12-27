War Update: 117 Clashes On Frontline, Defense Forces Repel Over 30 Enemy Attacks In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this as of 22:00 on November 27, 2025, on Facebook.

“In total, 117 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. The invaders carried out two missile and nine airstrikes, using 41 missiles and dropping 22 glide bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 3,188 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,466 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and settlements,” the post notes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy assault since the start of the day. The enemy also carried out one airstrike with three glide bombs and conducted 117 artillery attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions seven times near Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prilypka, and towards Lyman and Hryhorivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy units carried out three assault attempts, trying to break through Ukrainian positions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, since the start of the day, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times near Serednie, Novoselivka, and towards Druzhliubivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, Stavky, and Drobysheve. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling one enemy attack.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted to break through near Serebrianka five times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks in the areas of Vasyukivka, Predtechyne, and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians attacked Defense Forces positions 18 times, concentrating their offensive efforts near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day Russian units tried to breach Ukrainian defenses 31 times near Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filya, and towards Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, and Hryshyne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, inflicting significant losses on the enemy-today, 106 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 77 of them irreversibly. Our defenders destroyed one multiple rocket launcher, two vehicles, one self-propelled artillery unit, 21 drones, a command post, as well as artillery, two vehicles, one special equipment unit, and ten enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units repelled 15 enemy attacks near Yalta, Vyshneve, Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole sector, our defenders stopped 12 enemy advance attempts near Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards Dobropillia. Three clashes are still ongoing. The settlement of Zaliznychne was hit by an enemy airstrike.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack near Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Enemy attacks Odesa again, fire breaks out in two-story residential building

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 474 drones and 29 missiles that Russia has used to attack Ukraine since yesterday evening.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine