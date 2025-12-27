21 Arab, Islamic, And African States Affirm In Joint Statement Their Unequivocal Rejection Of Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, the Republic of Maldives, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Palestine, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Yemen, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, underscored the following:

1- Their unequivocal rejection of Israel's recognition of the“Somaliland” region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on 26 December 2025, given the serious repercussions of such unprecedented measure on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and its serious effects on international peace and security as a whole, which also reflects Israel's full and blatant disregard to international law.

2- Their condemnation in the strongest terms of such recognition, which constitutes a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly stipulates the imperative of protecting the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity, and reflects Israel's expansionist.

3- Full support of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine the unity of Somalia, its territorial integrity or its sovereignty over its entire territory.

4- The recognition of parts of states constitutes a serious precedent and threatens international peace and security, and violates the cardinal principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

5- The full rejection of any potential link between such measure and any attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people out of their land, which is unequivocally rejected in any form as a matter of principle.