AFU Repel Russian Assault Near Volodymyrivka In Donetsk Region

2025-12-27 07:07:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on its Facebook page.

During the repulsion of the assault, Ukrainian defenders destroyed one MT-LB (multi-purpose, fully amphibious, tracked armoured fighting vehicle) and damaged another.

One quad bike was also destroyed, and seven Russian infantrymen were neutralized.

Read also: Situation in Dronivka in Sloviansk sector is difficult but controlled by Defense Forces – military

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, 258 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line

