AFU Repel Russian Assault Near Volodymyrivka In Donetsk Region
During the repulsion of the assault, Ukrainian defenders destroyed one MT-LB (multi-purpose, fully amphibious, tracked armoured fighting vehicle) and damaged another.
One quad bike was also destroyed, and seven Russian infantrymen were neutralized.Read also: Situation in Dronivka in Sloviansk sector is difficult but controlled by Defense Forces – military
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, 258 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line
Photo: video screenshot
