AFU Repel Russian Assault Near Volodymyrivka In Donetsk Region

During the repulsion of the assault, Ukrainian defenders destroyed one MT-LB (multi-purpose, fully amphibious, tracked armoured fighting vehicle) and damaged another.

One quad bike was also destroyed, and seven Russian infantrymen were neutralized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, 258 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line

