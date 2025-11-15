Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Estonia Funds Starlink Communications For Ukraine

2025-11-15 03:08:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Estonia has allocated €3.5 million for Ukraine to purchase Starlink communication systems as part of the Estonia-led IT Coalition, Azernews reports.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Defence, the decision follows Ukraine's request for support to ensure stable Starlink connectivity.

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that Ukraine had indicated a particular need for assistance in maintaining Starlink communications.

“Given Ukraine's intention to significantly increase the number of drones that require high-speed internet connectivity, Starlink's capabilities are especially important,” he said.

The minister stressed that, alongside weapons, information and technology support also play a critical role.

“That is why I am glad that we can help strengthen Ukraine's IT capabilities, thereby increasing its chances of success in a war where hundreds of people are dying every day,” Pevkur added.

