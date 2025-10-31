Bitget To Support Polkadot (DOT) Network Migration To Asset Hub

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced it's support the upcoming migration of the Polkadot (DOT) network to Asset Hub Polkadot, scheduled to occur on November 4, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC). In preparation for this network upgrade, Bitget will suspend deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the Polkadot network beginning November 4, 2025, at 06:00 (UTC).

This migration aims to enhance infrastructure efficiency by transitioning assets to Polkadot's Asset Hub. During the migration period, trading of tokens on the Polkadot network will continue uninterrupted.

Deposits and withdrawals for tokens on the Asset Hub will resume once the migration is successfully completed and network stability is confirmed.

For more information, users can refer here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP, one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.