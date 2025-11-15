Dubai T100 Men's Race Ends In Confusion With Miscounted Laps Organisers Issue Statement

The T100 Triathlon in Dubai on Saturday ended in uncertainty after some athletes took extra laps during the course of the 80km bike ride and 18km run. The organisers had removed the results of the men's race while they determined what led to the confusion.

They have now issued a statement clarifying that there was a technical issue with the lap counting board and timing.

Recommended For You UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child's organs

"Due to a technical issue with the lap counting board and timing, the official result for the Dubai T100 men's race was determined after the 7th lap, which was the last known timing and follows World Triathlon guidelines," the official PTO and World Triathlon statement read.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Morgan Pierson was declared as the winner of Dubai T100, with 35 points, followed by Mika Noodt at 29 points and Gregory Barnaby at 26 points.

The confusion arose when three athletes - Hayden Wilde, Marten Van Riel, and Mathis Margirier - completed an extra lap on the bike.

Later, Pearson appeared to run an extra lap. The t100triathlon handle on Instagram shared videos of confused athletes trying to understand what's going on.

Eight bike laps and six run laps were required during the course of the triathlon. The T100 event brings together elite professional racers and community participants, reinforcing Dubai's reputation as a premier destination for endurance sport at every level.

The women's race concluded with much less drama, with Switzerland's Julie Derron emerging as the winner at the end of the triathlon. Britain's Kate Waugh finished second while Jessica Learmonth took the third spot.

The stakes were quite high across the men's and women's fields as both Wilde and Waugh had arrived determined to extend their commanding leads in the Race to Qatar ahead of the December finale.