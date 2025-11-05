Ex-TRON Lead Hunter Rogers Joins Terahash As Co-Founder To Drive Bitcoin-Native Yield To Defi

Rogers brings institutional partnerships and strategic capital expertise to accelerate the adoption of the hashrate-backed Bitcoin yield protocol.

TeraHash, the Bitcoin-native yield layer unlocking $20B+ in annual mining revenue for DeFi, today named Hunter Rogers as Co-Founder. Rogers joins from TRON DAO, where he led ecosystem development and investment strategy for one of the world's largest blockchain networks. At TRON he closed multimillion-dollar partnerships and helped scale institutional adoption.

The appointment strengthens TeraHash's leadership as the protocol prepares for mainnet. The project has already attracted more than 8 million users during its pre-launch phase.

Strategic Leadership for Bitcoin's Yield Infrastructure

At TeraHash, Rogers will lead ecosystem partnerships, institutional outreach, and community growth initiatives. His brief is to position TeraHash as the institutional standard for Bitcoin mining yield, which delivers staking rewards in crypto (up to 50% APY) through liquid and composable DeFi infrastructure.

Proven Track Record in Blockchain Infrastructure

Before joining TeraHash, Rogers was Senior Ecosystem Development and Investment Lead at TRON DAO, where he:



Built global partnerships across institutions, protocols, and enterprises;

Closed multimillion-dollar deals to expand TRON's footprint;

Directed capital strategy while scaling community growth to millions; Scaled community growth to millions of users worldwide.

Rogers brings deep expertise in blockchain infrastructure, capital strategy, and ecosystem development. He completed Executive Education at The Wharton School, specializing in Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Development Strategies, and Artificial Intelligence for Business. His experience covers DePIN infrastructure, institutional tokenization, and AI integration. These are competencies directly relevant to TeraHash's mission of building scalable, institutional-grade Bitcoin yield infrastructure.

Timing Bitcoin DeFi's Inflection Point

Rogers joins as Bitcoin DeFi gains momentum. The rise of Ordinals, BRC-20s, and growing institutional interest have accelerated activity in BTCFi. Still, a native, composable yield product for Bitcoin mining has been missing.

TeraHash addresses that gap by issuing $THS tokens that represent real mining power. Users stake $THS (each token = 1 TH/s) and receive daily Bitcoin rewards without the need to run miners or handle operations. The protocol is composable with DeFi, and it enables integrations with lending platforms, yield aggregators, and trading venues.

Market-Leading Traction and Infrastructure

TeraHash has shown early traction:

. Has secured $300M+ in equipment contracts to lock supply;

. Attracted 8M+ users during pre-launch;

. Recorded ~50% historical APY (7x higher than Ethereum staking).

The protocol is completing a Strategic Round for institutional participants and is on track for mainnet launch.

About TeraHash

TeraHash is the Bitcoin-native yield layer bringing institutional-grade mining yields to DeFi. By tokenizing real mining hashrate into liquid staking positions, TeraHash enables users to earn up to 50% yearly Bitcoin yields in rewards without operational complexity. The protocol features a dual-token model: $THS (yield token representing hashrate) and $HASH (governance and yield amplification token with 21M fixed supply). TeraHash is backed by strategic partners & advisors, and leading protocols & blockchain infrastructure providers.

