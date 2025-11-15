403
US blacklists two Ukrainian companies for supplying critical drone parts to Iran
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department has blacklisted two Ukrainian companies for supplying critical drone parts to a state-run unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer in Iran, as part of a broader sanctions initiative.
The measures target 32 entities and individuals across Iran, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Germany, and Ukraine, aiming to disrupt what the Treasury described as Tehran’s “transnational missile and UAV procurement networks.”
The Ukrainian firms, GK Imperativ and Ekofera, were accused of acting as fronts for Iranian procurement agents, funneling components to Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), the developer of the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 long-range loitering munitions. HESA has been subject to US sanctions since 2008. The shipments allegedly included alternator components, engines, attitude indicators, sensors, and other equipment. Three Iranian nationals working with the companies were also sanctioned, the Treasury announced.
GK Imperativ, founded in 2018 in Kharkov, and Ekofera, established in 2016 with offices in Kharkov and Kiev, were reportedly involved in the transfers. Reports note that many of the Geran-2 drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine are believed to be Iranian-made Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Tehran’s actions part of the “dark side of history” and urged Iran to halt UAV deliveries to Moscow.
Both Iran and Russia have rejected these claims. Tehran labeled the accusations as “anti-Iranian propaganda” intended to secure more Western military aid for Ukraine, while the Russian Defense Ministry maintains that the Geran-2 drones and other military hardware are domestically produced.
