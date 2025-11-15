Asianet Exclusive: Ranvir Shorey Opens Up On How Fatherhood Transformed Him

Actor Ranvir Shorey joined us on Table for Two for a warm and reflective conversation where he opened up about the one role that has transformed him more than any character he has played on screen. Speaking with rare honesty, he shared how becoming a father altered his nature, softened his edges and gave him a new understanding of people and relationships.

While talking about the journey of fatherhood, Ranvir said,“Fatherhood has actually changed me and made me a better person. It has been a very enlightening experience. After having a child I started to look at everyone like they are children and my entire perception of people changed in a very good way.” His tone carried both gratitude and wonder, as if he was still discovering parts of himself through parenthood.

Seeing The World Through A New Lens

Ranvir spoke about the shift that happened within him after his son was born. He explained that he began observing people differently, with more patience and empathy. According to him, becoming a father made him realise how vulnerable and childlike everyone truly is under the surface. He said that parenthood made him calmer, more understanding and far more aware of the emotional worlds of the people he interacts with.

This change did not come from effort, he said, but from a natural pull towards nurturing and responsibility. The experience opened him up in unexpected ways, making him more grounded in everyday life.

Balancing Work, Growth and Family

Ranvir also shared how fatherhood influenced his choices, both personally and professionally. He said he tries to stay present and attentive, even when work gets demanding, because the time he spends with his son is the part of his life that brings him the most clarity.

He added that parenthood brought a sense of emotional maturity that helps him even on sets, making him more collaborative and patient with people around him. He described it as a new balance that arrived quietly but completely changed the rhythm of his everyday living.