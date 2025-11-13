403
Brussels airport temporarily halts flights after drone sighting
(MENAFN) Air traffic at Brussels Airport was briefly suspended Wednesday evening following the sighting of a possible drone near the airfield, reports said.
As a safety measure, flight operations at the Zaventem airport were halted for approximately 30 minutes, according to Belgian air navigation provider Skeyes. Traffic resumed around 11:20 pm local time (22:20 GMT), while no departures were scheduled after 10 pm (21:00 GMT), airport authorities noted.
At least two incoming flights were diverted to Liege Airport before eventually returning to Brussels with delays, according to the airport’s website.
In recent months, multiple drone incursions have been reported across Europe, sometimes near airports or military sites, including a Belgian military base. Some European officials have attributed the incidents to Russia, suggesting a link to hybrid warfare and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, though Moscow has strongly denied any involvement.
