Bengaluru Businessman Aravind Venkatesh Reddy Arrested For Sexually Harassing Sandalwood Actress

Bengaluru: In a high-profile case that has captured public attention, businessman Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, founder of AVR Group and owner of the Ballari Tuskers cricket team, was arrested early today at Bengaluru Airport on charges of sexually harassing a Sandalwood actress. The arrest was carried out by a team led by ACP Chandan and his officers, who are currently interrogating the accused. The complaint was initially lodged at the RR Nagar police station and was later transferred to the Govindarajanagar police station five days ago. A specialised team, headed by ACP Chandan and Subramani, had been formed to track and apprehend Reddy.

Initial Meeting and Relationship with the Actress

Aravind Reddy was introduced to the actress in 2021. In March 2022, she attended the inauguration of the Lars Cricket Cup in Sri Lanka as a guest, where she reportedly remained on good terms with Reddy. However, the actress began noticing Reddy's troubling behaviour, including his drinking habits and mental state. By August 2022, she started keeping her distance, but from 2023, Reddy allegedly continued attempting to contact her.

Alleged Harassment and Threats

According to the complaint, Reddy allegedly stalked the actress, pressured her into a relationship, tracked her location, and posted morphed photos of her on Instagram. He is also said to have sent men to threaten her parents and issued threats against her brother. The harassment reportedly intensified in April 2024.

Suicide Attempt and Hospitalisation

The actress allegedly attempted suicide by consuming 100 pills after Reddy threatened to come to her house and frighten her. She was admitted to a hospital in JP Nagar, where a friend of the accused, Shailesh, allegedly played a role in her admission. The complaint claims that Reddy pressured her to lie to the police, falsely stating that he would leave her alone. Subsequently, she was shifted to another hospital in Marathahalli.

Alleged Torture and Family Pressure

While in the hospital, only Reddy and his brother Vishwanath were reportedly present with the actress, and her parents were not informed. Her phone had also been taken from her. The complaint alleges that when the actress requested her phone and asked Reddy to leave, he allegedly tore her clothes, partially undressed and tortured her. When she informed Reddy's mother, she allegedly told the actress to“adjust and go along.”

Formal Complaints to Authorities

Following continued harassment, Reddy allegedly demanded the return of all gifts and an additional sum of ₹1 crore from the actress. He also allegedly visited her home, creating a scene and pressuring her parents for money. On 14 June 2024, the actress filed a complaint with the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission. Prior to this, she had lodged a complaint at the Banashankari Cyber Crime Police Station regarding morphed images of herself being posted online. An NCR was registered at the RR Nagar police station regarding the complaint filed with the Women's Commission. After giving a written undertaking, Reddy reportedly stayed away from the actress for a year.

Alleged False Accusations by the Accused

A year later, Reddy allegedly sent anonymous letters to the actress's friend's wife and her landlord, falsely claiming she was running a prostitution ring from her residence. Suspecting him to be behind these actions, the actress filed another complaint at the RR Nagar police station. The case was subsequently transferred to the Govindaraja police station.

Accused's Claims Against the Actress

During police interrogation, Aravind Reddy has made allegations against the actress, claiming he spent ₹3 crore on her, purchased a site and a house, gifted her an expensive car, and accused her of seeing another man behind his back.