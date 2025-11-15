Reputation House COO Kristina Shinkareva Wins Double Honors At The Stevie Awards For Women In Business

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ms. Kristina Shinkareva won the Gold Stevie® Award in the categoryrecognizing her exceptional leadership and strategic vision in transforming Reputation House into one of the most innovative technology companies in the region. She also received the Bronze Award forhighlighting the company's rapid growth and cutting-edge achievements in AI-powered reputation management.

Kristina joined other winners from the MENA region, including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (Dubai, United Arab Emirates), Roads General Authority (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), and several other leading organizations recognized for advancing innovation and leadership across the Middle East.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business are among the world's most prestigious honors celebrating female executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations led by women. This year's winners include outstanding leaders from more than 25 countries.

“The recognition of the Stevie® Awards jury panel is the result of a shared vision and consistent effort,” said Kristina Shinkareva, COO of Reputation House.“Our mission has always been to build intelligent solutions and tools that help businesses understand and manage their reputation in the most effective way possible. I'm extremely grateful to my team and our partners who keep moving forward with the same passion and energy for innovation and excellence that truly defines the UAE's business environment.”

Under Ms. Shinkareva's operational leadership, Reputation House has emerged as a MENA leader in AI-driven reputation technology, helping businesses monitor and protect their digital image in real time. The company's proprietary tools analyze sentiment, predict risks, and provide actionable insights for clients across the UAE, Europe, and Asia. In 2024, Reputation House became the most awarded reputation management company in the United Arab Emirates.

The 22nd Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business took place in New York, honoring the world's most accomplished women shaping the future of business, technology, and leadership.