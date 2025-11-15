Russian Army Shells Dnipropetrovsk Region With Guided Bombs, Drones, And Artillery Throughout Day, Five People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vladislav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The communities of Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Myrivsk in the Nikopol district, as well as the district center, suffered from enemy attacks throughout the day. The aggressor struck with FPV drones and artillery,” Hayvanenko reported.

According to him, five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling. In addition, a municipal enterprise, two gas stations, and a store were damaged. A country house caught fire, three private homes and three farm buildings were destroyed, several cars were damaged, and gas pipelines and power lines were hit.

Two men injured in Russian shelling in

In the Synelnykivsky district, Russian troops attacked the communities of Mykolaiv and Pokrovsk with guided aerial bombs and drones. As a result of the shelling, a man was killed, a fire broke out, and 13 private houses were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, several fires broke out in the ci y as a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russian drones on Dnipro. The enemy also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivsky districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs.

Photo: Vladislav Hayvanenko