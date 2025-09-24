Governance First: New Leadership Appointments Reflect Invest Bank's Commitment To The Highest Standards Of Corporate Governance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, September 2025 - In line with its mission to elevate governance and earn trust at every level, Invest Bank has announced the appointments of Rajesh Verma as Chief Audit Officer and Nouwaf Alderei as Chief Compliance Officer. These additions highlight the bank's unwavering focus on strengthening internal systems and driving performance through independent oversight.

Both executives bring extensive experience in audit excellence, regulatory compliance, and operational governance. With over three decades of experience across audit, compliance, and governance, Rajesh brings a strong track record of leading audit functions at regional and international banks. Nouwaf brings over 10 years of specialized expertise in regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and financial crimes prevention.

These appointments reflect the bank's long-term commitment to embedding world-class standards and building a future-ready institution.

Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank, said:“We are pleased to welcome both Rajesh and Nouwaf to Invest Bank. Their respective roles will be instrumental in elevating our internal audit and compliance functions into an independent, insight-driven, and future-focused pillar of the bank. At a time when trust, transparency, and performance go hand-in-hand, his arrival marks a significant step forward in our efforts to strengthen oversight, embed best practices, and build a stronger, smarter, and safer Invest Bank.”

Rajesh has held senior executive positions across the UAE, Oman, and India, including leadership roles at Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and National Bank of Oman. Most recently, he served as EVP & Head of Audit at Al Maryah Community Bank, where he was responsible for setting up the audit framework for the UAE's first digital-only bank.

Nouwaf has extensive experience in building anti-money laundering ecosystems and serving as the primary liaison with the Central Bank-FIU of the UAE and law enforcement authorities. As an ACAMS-certified professional, he holds deep expertise in AML/KYC policies, sanctions investigations, and regulatory compliance frameworks. Most recently, he served as EVP and Head of Financial Crimes Compliance (Deputy MLRO), where he successfully managed a team of 120+ compliance professionals.

These appointments come at a pivotal moment in the bank's transformation, as Invest Bank accelerates investments in internal capabilities, operating models, and governance infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth. The new audit and compliance leadership team will play a key role in enhancing risk oversight, integrating GRC-driven analytics, and ensuring alignment with global best practices.

These appointments reflect Invest Bank's broader efforts to assemble a united, future-ready leadership team, aligned around a bold transformation strategy and a clear vision for sustainable growth.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE's banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.