Rohini Acharya Quits Politics BJP Says RJD Is 'Disintegrating'

As Rohini Acharya decided to quit politics, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Saturday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal is disintegrating, adding that the signs are not good for the opposition party in Bihar. Earlier in the day, Rohini Acharya said she has decided to "quit" politics and "disown" her family, a day after the party suffered a massive defeat in assembly polls, securing only 25 seats in the 243-member state assembly. Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "This is their family matter. It is possible that she is feeling some disappointment. I think that RJD is disintegrating, and the signs are not good."

BJP Calls it 'Internal Family Matter'

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated on Saturday that RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics and "disown" her family is an "internal family matter" and it is not "appropriate to comment on it too much".However, Dilip Jaiswal did request the family to "not break apart due to one individual" and said that Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save this family.

"This is an internal family matter of Lalu Yadav's family. I would request that the family not break apart. If the family is breaking up because of one individual, that is not appropriate. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save this family. This is a family matter, so it is not appropriate to comment too much on it," Dilip Jaiswal said.

In a press conference earlier, Jaiswal, without naming individuals, said that the way "Rohini Acharya has donated her kidney to save Lalu Yadav. Lalu Yadav's family is constantly falling apart due to the actions of one or two individuals; no one will like it. I also want to say that if a family is falling apart because of one person, it is not right."

Widening Cracks in Lalu Yadav's Family

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life. His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap's Electoral Setback

Tej Pratap Yadav went on to launch his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and contested from the Mahua Assembly constituency. He faced a major setback, finishing a distant third, as Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory with 87,641 votes and a margin of 44,997 votes, while RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan stood second.

Rohini Acharya's decision to sever ties with her family came a day after RJD suffered a major loss in the Bihar Assembly election, finishing the election as the third-largest party with just 25 seats, despite contesting on more than 140 seats. (ANI)

