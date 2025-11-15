Cambodian And US Leaders Discuss Thailand Border Tensions In Phone Call

MENAFN - AzerNews) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has acknowledged conducting diplomatic discussions with US President Donald Trump regarding escalating border tensions with Thailand. During Friday's telephone conversation, both leaders addressed recent military clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand frontier and strategies for maintaining the peace agreement previously established with American mediation support,reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The Cambodian leader expressed appreciation for Trump's ceasefire initiative and the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration while reaffirming Phnom Penh's firm commitment to upholding the agreement's principles. Hun Manet emphasized Cambodia's preference for resolving border disputes through established bilateral mechanisms and previously agreed principles, hoping both nations would continue cooperative engagement. President Trump reportedly emphasized his desire for lasting peace between the Southeast Asian neighbors while committing to ongoing monitoring of border developments.

The diplomatic exchange follows Wednesday's cross-border confrontation that resulted in one civilian fatality and three additional injuries, with both Thailand and Cambodia exchanging accusations regarding responsibility. The violent incident occurred shortly after Thailand suspended a peace pact both nations signed last month in Kuala Lumpur with President Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim serving as witnesses to the agreement.

Cambodia and Thailand had previously established an unconditional ceasefire during July trilateral discussions hosted by Prime Minister Anwar, following several weeks of sustained hostilities. The White House confirmed Friday that President Trump had engaged in separate communications with both Cambodian and Thai officials aimed at de-escalating border tensions, though specific conversation participants beyond Hun Manet remained unspecified in official statements.