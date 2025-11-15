Azerbaijan's Metal And Metallurgy Production Shrinks In 10M2025
The figure represents an 8.2 percent decline compared with the same period last year. Production of finished metal products fell by 10 percent, while metallurgical industry output decreased by 12.9 percent.
Further breakdown shows that rebar production dropped by 20 percent, steel casting by 23.7 percent, copper wire by 92.7 percent, and other metal products in the finished metal segment fell by 30.9 percent.
