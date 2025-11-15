Uipath Showcases Agentic Automation Leadership In MEA Region At FUSION Dubai 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The event highlighted and recognized groundbreaking Agentic AI use cases from Etihad Airways, RAKBANK, DP World GCC and e& UAE

Dubai, November, 2025 - UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, brought FUSION, its flagship event to Dubai on November 6, for a full-day gathering of senior executives, AI experts, customers and partners to explore presentations, hands-on sessions, and the latest use cases demonstrating agentic automation in action.

Part of a global series that launched in Las Vegas this September, FUSION Dubai featured a UAE-focused agenda highlighting how local organizations – such as Dubai Police, Etihad Airways, RAKBANK, DP World GCC and e& UAE – are using the UiPath Platform to boost efficiency, increase productivity and transform business operations with the help of AI agents, robots, and people working seamlessly together.

Leading UAE companies are innovating with Agentic AI:As part of the day, UiPath also recognized standout regional customers for their leadership in automation and AI innovation. Dubai Police, Etihad Airways, RAKBANK, e& UAE, DP World GCC, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Power International Holdings, and Petroleum Development Oman were acknowledged for using automation and AI to strengthen leadership in their respective fields.

“With a bold national strategy for AI, the UAE continues to prove that innovation is part of its DNA,” said Ashley Boag, UiPath Chief Operating Officer International (COO) and SVP Middle East and Africa.“Through events like FUSION, we see first-hand how our customers and partners are harnessing agentic automation and orchestration to redefine efficiency, resilience, and growth. At UiPath, we're proud to empower organizations across the UAE and beyond to unlock the full potential of AI agents-driving transformation that is both human-centric and future-ready.”

“Our journey with UiPath started with simple RPA-automating repetitive tasks. But from the beginning, UiPath shared our vision to bring intelligence into automation: with robots and agents that can see, understand, and act. Step by step, we've grown together into the age of agentic AI, where automation works alongside people-anticipating needs, learning from data, and taking action responsibly,” said Islam Azab, Senior Director, AI & Automation, e& UAE.

“We started with a proof of concept in 2020, just five core automations. But even then, the impact was clear, and that helped us secure long-term support. Since then, we've delivered hundreds of use cases, and more recently, we've started deploying agentic AI, including GenAI agents that now handle 85% of after-hours operations at our medical centre,” said James Furness, Head of Digital & Technology at Etihad Airways.“Working with UiPath and our partners, we've moved from survival mode to a transformation phase - scaling automation as a core capability, not just a project.”

The UAE continues to stand out as a global testbed for innovation-aligning with UiPath's mission to accelerate ROI from Agentic AI at scale. FUSION Dubai underscored how UiPath is helping local organizations advance the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence by orchestrating automation across people, systems, and AI. This coordinated approach is driving measurable impact across priority sectors such as government, aviation, and finance-delivering faster, smarter, and more citizen-centric services.

About UiPath:

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath PlatformTM uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.