ARK Invest Boosts Holdings In Bitmine And Bullish Shares Amid Price Drop



ARK Invest has added nearly 170,000 shares of crypto-linked stocks across its ETFs as markets declined.

The firm purchased over 54,000 shares of Circle and increased its stake in BitMine during recent trading days.

BitMine's leadership has undergone significant changes, with a new CEO and board members, as it bolsters its Ethereum holdings.

Market volatility still influences crypto equities, with sharp declines followed by slight recoveries after hours. ARK's strategic accumulation aligns with its broader focus on blockchain and digital asset investments, including major holdings in Ethereum and DeFi companies.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a notable move amid ongoing market volatility, ARK Invest has increased its holdings in several crypto-related equities, particularly those linked to blockchain and cryptocurrency assets. Amidst a challenging trading environment, the firm is strategically accumulating positions in firms such as BitMine Immersion Technologies and Bullish, signaling its continued belief in the long-term prospects of the crypto sector.

ARK Invest continues to expand its exposure to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, making substantial acquisitions as several of its preferred digital asset firms face market pullbacks. On Friday, the firm disclosed significant buys across multiple ETFs, including the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). In total, the firm purchased around 169,000 shares of BitMine and over 75,000 shares of Bullish, representing investment values of approximately $8.7 million combined.

Both stocks experienced notable declines, with Bullish falling 6.19% to $38.48 and BitMine decreasing nearly 6% to $34.40, though both ticked up slightly in after-hours trading. Despite the market turbulence, ARK's aggressive buying indicates the firm's confidence in its crypto positions, especially amid ongoing bear markets.

ARK's Crypto Expansion Continues Recent filings reveal that ARK has been on a notable crypto buying spree, accumulating over 540,000 Circle (CRCL) shares last week, totaling roughly $46 million. The firm's recent purchases, including $30.4 million on Wednesday and $15.5 million on Thursday, come amid a continued decline in Circle's share price, which closed at $86 and then $82.30 during that period. These are ARK's first Circle acquisitions since June, when it sold approximately 1.7 million shares at an average price near $200, generating a $352 million profit. In addition to Circle, ARK has made further investments in BitMine, acquiring 242,347 shares for about $8.9 million during a dip below $37. last week. This strategic positioning underscores ARK's ongoing focus on blockchain and digital assets as part of its long-term thematic investing approach. BitMine Reshapes Leadership Amid Ethereum Holdings As part of its evolving corporate strategy, BitMine announced the appointment of Chi Tsang as its new CEO, replacing Jonathan Bates, alongside the addition of three independent board members. The move reflects the company's deeper focus on Ethereum, now holding over 3.5 million ETH - worth more than $11 billion - in its treasury. Originally founded as a crypto-mining enterprise, BitMine has transformed into a major institutional holder of Ethereum, drawing comparisons to prominent Bitcoin -focused investors like Michael Saylor. This leadership shakeup and rising ETH treasury highlight BitMine's strategic shift towards Ethereum and blockchain infrastructure, positioning itself as a key player within the digital asset space amid regulatory and market challenges.

