Aster Says Tokenomics Remain Unchanged Despite CMC Update Confusion



Aster confirms that its tokenomics have not changed, despite recent misreporting on token unlock dates.

The discrepancies originated from a misunderstood CMC update, which was later clarified by the project team.

Unused tokens allocated for scheduled ecosystem unlocks are being securely stored and will soon be publicly tracked.

Aster's core token supply remains unaffected, with the project emphasizing transparency and prudent management of unlocked tokens. The project's native token, ASTER, has experienced recent price fluctuations, boosted by notable insider interest including Binance 's CZ.

Recent developments in the Aster DeFi project have clarified its tokenomics amid community speculations sparked by discrepancies in token unlock schedules reported across various platforms. Despite initial confusion, the project reassures that its fundamental tokenomics policies remain intact, with plans to increase transparency moving forward.Tokenomics Clarification Amid Community Concerns

Decentralized exchange Aster has reassured its community that its fundamental tokenomics remain unchanged despite recent speculation caused by a CoinMarketCap (CMC) update. The confusion arose when users noticed a sudden change in token unlock dates, showing plans extending from 2025 to as late as 2035 in some cases.

The discrepancies appeared after CMC's data reflected different unlock schedules compared to Binance, prompting community concern over potential policy shifts. In response, the Aster team clarified that these updates were a result of a miscommunication rather than any substantive change in the project's unlock schedule. The initial tokenomics – which envisioned monthly ecosystem unlocks – had not yet been executed, as the team has not developed a utilization plan for these tokens. Throughout this period, the tokens earmarked for unlocks have remained stored in a completely locked address, effectively not contributing to circulating supply.

Aster says tokenomics remain unchanged. Source: Aster

To address concerns about transparency, the team announced plans to transfer the unused unlock tokens to a public wallet.“We currently do not have plans to spend from this address, and we will ensure clear communication with the community about any future movements,” Aster stated.

Meanwhile, Aster's native token (ASTR) is trading at around $1.12, representing a 10% increase in the past 24 hours. Despite this uptick, the token remains more than 50% below its all-time high of $2.42 set in September, reflecting ongoing market volatility in the broader crypto and DeFi sectors.

High-Profile Insider Activity Sparks Market Attention

Earlier this month, Aster's market activity drew attention after Binance co-founder Changpeng“CZ” Zhao disclosed ownership of over $2.5 million worth of the token. CZ shared his wallet publicly, emphasizing that his investment was made with personal funds and that he remains a long-term holder rather than a trader.

Insider interest, coupled with CZ's public endorsement, prompted a surge of over 30% in Aster's price. Influential traders quickly followed CZ's lead; notably, one called“Gold” entered a position immediately, highlighting the significance of CZ's move as a potential indicator of long-term confidence in the project amid a competitive DeFi ecosystem.

This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of DeFi projects' transparency and influencer involvement, both critical factors in assessing the health and potential of emerging crypto initiatives.

