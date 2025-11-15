RTA Announces Temporary Partial Closure Of Jumeirah Street
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced expected traffic delays on Jumeirah Street on Sunday (November 16).
The authority noted that the delays are due to a temporary road closure.Recommended For You UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child's organs
According to the RTA, a section of the road from Jumeirah Mosque to Union House will be partially closed between 6am and 7.30am.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and leave early to avoid delays during the closure period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment