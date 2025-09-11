Viral Video: Charlie Kirk Debate Opponent Dean Withers 'Distraught' After Shooting

Dean Withers, a popular liberal commentator, who has often gone viral for going head-to-head with Charlie Kirk in debates has put out a video after Kirk's death, calling the act "abhorrent".

In a TikTok post, the 21-year-old said that he was "sad, distraught" and admitted to crying on a livestream upon hearing of Kirk's demise.

Recommended For You

"If you want to end gun violence, it is something you can never celebrate," he said. "It is always disgusting, always vile, and always abhorrent."

The young man shot to fame in 2024, after he appeared on Jubilee's YouTube series called 'Surrounded', and clips of him debating Charie Kirk went viral on social on social media platforms.

Since then, he has appeared on countless debates with conservatives, and has multiple social media platforms where he stands for his beliefs. He has repeatedly said that he does not condone gun violence at all.

He said, "As a collective, we need to end gun violence, and that phrase is a negotiable for you, I believe you are wrong." Watch the video below:

He added that he does not seek the support of anyone who condones Kirk's death or finds it justifiable.

On late Wednesday, US conservative Charlie Kirk was shot to death while he was speaking at a university in Utah as part of a larger campaign across educational institutions in the country.

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Video from the scene showed him addressing a large crowd when the sound of a single shot rang out.

The father-of-two appeared to collapse in his chair before the camera swiftly moved and sounds of panic erupted in the audience.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the shooter, dressed in dark clothing, fired from a nearby rooftop in what authorities called a "targeted attack."

Students at the university described the shooting as "crazy" and "scary".

(With inputs fom AFP)