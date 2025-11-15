Historic Win: James Yeomans Secures UAE's First Medal At WAGC In South Korea

The UAE celebrated a historic breakthrough at the 2025 World Amateur Golfers Championships (WAGC) in South Korea, capturing its first-ever medal at the event when James Yeomans won bronze in the Gross Overall Division, one of the toughest categories in the championship.

China was crowned WAGC team champions, with Malaysia taking silver and the Philippines bronze. The UAE finished 27th overall, bolstered by their historic individual medal.

Recommended For You UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child's organs

Held across the spectacular Jeju Island courses, this year's WAGC Grand Final welcomed 450 golfers from more than 40 countries, all competing over four gruelling days of medal play.

More than 50,000 golfers worldwide attempted to qualify, highlighting just how significant Yeomans' achievement is for UAE amateur golf.

Team UAE sent one of the championship's largest contingents, with 30 players earning their places after competing in the 2024–25 Race to Korea qualifying series. The national programme has quickly developed a vibrant community, growing from 20 UAE finalists in 2023 to 24 last year and now 30 at this year's Grand Final.

Yeomans' medal was the highlight of the UAE's campaign, but several other players came close to adding to the tally.

Damien Flood (a three-time global finalist) and Victoria Johnson narrowly missed a podium finish in the Mixed Pairs by a single shot, while Russell Yeomans fell just one stroke short in the Super Seniors Division.

Reflecting on the achievement, Russell Yeomans, S2B Founder and promoter of the Race to Korea in the UAE, said: "This event gets bigger every year, it was great to see James get our first medal, followed by a special celebration amongst our team, who all thoroughly enjoyed this unique event for amateur golfers, it truly is an Olympic Games type experience."

The UAE's WAGC journey continues with the first qualifier for next season set for 23 November 2025 at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, which will also host the 2026 National Final of the Race to Malaysia presented by Dugasta on 9 May 2026.

Next year's WAGC Grand Final will be held in Desaru, Malaysia, and UAE entries for qualifying rounds are already open.

Players can register for the first qualifier at:

