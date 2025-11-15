India Ready To Lead WTO Reforms, But Only Through Consensus: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India is willing to lead efforts to reform the World Trade Organisation (WTO), but emphasised that such reforms must be shaped through consultations with developing and least-developed countries to ensure they reflect the interests of the Global South.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2025, Goyal said the world now recognises India's growing strength and leadership, and the country would remain a responsible global citizen committed to representing the concerns of the developing world.

“We would love to lead reforms at the WTO. But that reform will be decided in consultation with other developing and less developed countries, so that we can truly work for the welfare of the world and not just the agenda of a few developed nations,” he said, reported PTI.

Goyal was responding to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's remarks urging India to play a leading role in steering the reform process.

Developed countries, including the US, have pushed for changes to the dispute settlement system, special and differential treatment provisions, and negotiating procedures-areas where India has insisted that decisions must be taken by consensus among all 166 member states.

Goyal said his meeting with the WTO chief earlier in the day covered preparations for the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14), scheduled to be held in Cameroon in March 2026.

He reiterated India's long-standing demands, including a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security and the revival of the dispute resolution mechanism.

Okonjo-Iweala, speaking to reporters after her meeting with Goyal, said India can play an extremely important role at MC14, given its dynamism, innovative capabilities and strong development practices.

She said the WTO would engage closely with India on issues such as public stockholding and other reform mandates.

