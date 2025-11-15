PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Eklavya Model Residential School In Manipur's Kangpokpi

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, virtually laid the foundation stone for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Songpejang village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari and other senior officials were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner described the foundation stone-laying as one of the most important moments for the district.

He mentioned that while the district already has one EMRS at Sapormeina, the new school will be a game changer for the surrounding areas and subdivisions.

He added that both teachers and students will greatly benefit, as the success of the Sapormeina EMRS has already set a strong example in Kangpokpi, encouraging healthy competition among schools.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked all officials present, including the Chairman and representatives of Civil Society Organisation for joining the programme, and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the EMRS scheme of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is to provide quality, free and standard residential education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Class 6 to 12 in tribal-dominated areas.

The schools are specifically for tribal students in tribal-inhabited areas and are fully residential, with separate hostels for boys and girls, and staff is required to live on campus.

In connection with the celebration of Jan Jantiya Gaurav Diwas, the Churachandpur district administration also virtually participated in the Prime Minister's event from the National Jan Jantiya Gaurav Diwas event in Gujarat.

Simultaneously, similar live public viewings of Prime Minister Modi's address were also arranged by SDOs at the sub-divisional level of the district.

A senior official in Imphal said that the centre has set a target to set up 728 EMRS benefiting around 3.5 lakh Schedule Tribe students across the country.

As of now, a total number of 725 such schools have been sanctioned across the country, of which 477 schools are reported to be functional.

According to the official, the Central Sector Scheme of EMRS was started in 2018-19 to the tribal children in their own environment.

He said that under the scheme, the state government has decided to establish one EMRS in every block having more than 50 per cent tribal population and at least 20,000 tribals.