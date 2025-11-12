EDGE Recognised As Organisation Of The Year For Youth Empowerment

The award is a testament to EDGE's vital role in empowering UAE National talent to thrive and take on leading roles in technology and innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE:November 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has been named as 'Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment in the Public and Government Sector' at the 13Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards 2025. The recognition highlights EDGE's dedication to nurturing Emirati talent and empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders who are shaping the future of the UAE.

The EDGE Youth Council stands at the centre of this success, serving as a dynamic platform that empowers young professionals to shape innovation, champion talent development, and expand global reach. Over the past year, the Council exceeded youth participation targets by more than 20 percent through hands-on programmes, national collaborations, and international representation.

Sana Al Daoumi, Senior Vice President of Human Capital, EDGE, said:“This award reflects EDGE's visionary leadership, whose commitment to empowering young talent continues to shape a culture of innovation and excellence. We are confident in a future led by the next generation of changemakers and disruptors who play a crucial role in driving transformation and making a meaningful impact in the UAE and the world.”

The Council is comprised of young UAE National professionals who undergo advanced training in emerging technologies and leadership, with many of them continuing to take on permanent career pathways within EDGE. The Council also actively partners with youth-founded organisations, start-ups, and national entities, bolstering the UAE's technology and innovation ecosystem, as well as advancing youth-led progress.

