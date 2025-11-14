403
Bangladesh On Edge Ahead Of Hasina Trial Verdict
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two crude bombs exploded near Dhaka airport on Thursday night, deepening tensions as Bangladesh awaits Monday's verdict in a domestic war crimes case against ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
No casualties were reported, but the blasts deepened anxiety in a capital already rattled by days of political violence.
Hasina, 78, is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity for a violent crackdown on student protests in mid-2024.
She remains in India where she fled following her ouster in August last year. Dhaka has seen a sharp rise in attacks ahead of the verdict.
