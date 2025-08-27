Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Evacuates More Sick Children From Gaza For Treatment

Jordan Evacuates More Sick Children From Gaza For Treatment


2025-08-27 09:04:29
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Aug 28 (NNN-PETRA) – The Jordan Armed Forces, yesterday, evacuated the 10th group of sick children from Gaza, under the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, according to a military statement.

The group included 19 children, accompanied by 62 family members. They were transported to Jordan for specialised care in local hospitals, said the statement.

The evacuation was carried out in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, said the statement.

Since the initiative was launched in March, 153 children and 365 family members have been brought to Jordan by land and air, for medical care.

Jordan's King Abdullah II announced in Feb, the country's readiness to receive up to 2,000 Palestinian children from Gaza for treatment.– NNN-PETRA

MENAFN27082025000200011047ID1109985586

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search