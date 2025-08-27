Jordan Evacuates More Sick Children From Gaza For Treatment
The group included 19 children, accompanied by 62 family members. They were transported to Jordan for specialised care in local hospitals, said the statement.
The evacuation was carried out in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, said the statement.
Since the initiative was launched in March, 153 children and 365 family members have been brought to Jordan by land and air, for medical care.
Jordan's King Abdullah II announced in Feb, the country's readiness to receive up to 2,000 Palestinian children from Gaza for treatment.– NNN-PETRA
