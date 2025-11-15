UAE Shines: Bronze At Pan Arab Golf Championship, Morocco Takes Gold
The UAE produced one of their strongest performances on the regional stage, battling their way to a well-earned bronze medal at the 2025 Pan Arab Men's and Senior's Championship in Saudi Arabia, an event ultimately won by Morocco in the Men's Division and Bahrain in the Seniors.
Held at Riyadh Golf Club, the championship doubled as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) and attracted a record 93 players from 13 nations in the Men's Division and 10 in the Seniors.
Teams from across the Arab world competed in formats that counted the best three of four scores for the Men and the best two of three for the Seniors.
Morocco's Youssef El Hali delivered a standout performance to claim the Men's individual title with rounds of 65, 66, and 63, a superb 16-under total of 200. Egypt's Issa Amr Abouelela closed with a blistering 63, the best round of the week, to finish just one shot behind.
Home favourite Prince Khalid Al Faisal (KSA) carded steady rounds of 73 and 72 to win the Senior individual title by a single shot over Bahrain's Hamad Mubarak.
Ahmed now shifts focus to the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final in Al Ain (18–20 November), followed by the Tommy Fleetwood Pathway Series at Al Hamra (21–23 November).
“I am looking forward to aiming high, playing well, and hopefully contending in both, as I've shown I'm capable of it in the last few performances and weeks,” he added.
Federation Looks to the Future
As part of the official programme, the AGF held its General Assembly, gathering national representatives to review progress, strengthen cooperation, and elect a new Board of Directors, a pivotal moment as Arab golf enters its next chapter.
Final Results (Par 72)
Men's Individual
Y. El Hali (Mor) 65, 66, 69 - 200
I. Abouelela (Egy) 69, 69, 63 - 201
R. El Hali (Mor) 67, 68, 70 - 205
Men's Team (Best three of four)
Morocco - 620
Egypt - 634
UAE - 648
Senior's Individual
Prince K. Al Faisal (KSA) 73, 72 -145
H. Mubarak (Bah) 73, 73 - 146
S. Berrada (Mor) 79, 73 - 152
Senior's Team (Best two of three)
Bahrain - 304
Lebanon - 314
Morocco - 316
